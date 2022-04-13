COVID vaccination for girls and boys would start in May, if COVAX sends doses: AMLO – El Financiero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that in May 2022 could start the national campaign of vaccination against COVID-19 for girls and boys from all over the country.

During the morning press conference this Wednesday, the president pointed out that this campaign would be carried out as long as, Mexico receives the necessary vaccines through the COVAX mechanism.

“We have paid in advance for a batch of vaccines from the UN COVAX mechanism and we are requesting that they send us vaccines for the childrenof the authorized brandsto start vaccination for children with the appropriate vaccines, ”said AMLO.

“It is for all children who must be vaccinated, which is authorized by the World Health Organization, with the corresponding vaccine, it would be universal, for all”, he added.

So far, the government only immunizes adolescents 12 years and older with comorbidities.

After the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) In immunization to evaluate the application of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in infants, the WHO recommended that countries apply it in the age group of five to 11 years.

The agency’s director of vaccines, Kate O’Brien, explained that during the clinical trials there were no safety problems with the application of the vaccine in this age group, so experts recommended a 10 microgram doseinstead of 30 that is offered to those over 12 years of age.

When data from other biologics become available, SAGE will proceed with testing and provide updates.

The Mexican government will begin vaccinating this sector once a high vaccination coverage is achieved in high-risk populations, following the recommendations of the international health organization.