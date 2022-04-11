Covid vaccination: free access to hubs for the fourth dose for over 80s and frailties

(REGFLASH) Pescara, April 11th – The administration of the fourth dose for the over 80s, for the guests of residential facilities for the elderly and for the frail over 60 years of age with one of the pathologies indicated by the Ministry.

This was communicated by the Department of Health, specifying that theaccess to vaccination hubs will be voluntary and without the need for a reservation. All those who have received the previous booster dose for at least 120 days and who, in the meantime, have not contracted the Sars Cov2 infection can request the vaccination.

The pathologies that configure high fragility are the following: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; respiratory diseases that require oxygen therapy; heart failure in advanced class (III – IV NYHA); cardiogenic post-shock patients; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other motor neuron diseases; multiple sclerosis; muscular dystrophy; infantile cerebral palsy; myasthenia gravis; dysimmune neurological pathologies; type 1 diabetes; type 2 diabetes being treated with at least 2 diabetes drugs or with complications; Addison's disease; panhypopituitarism; cirrhosis of the liver; cerebral ischemic-hemorrhagic event with impairment of neurological and cognitive autonomy; stroke in 2020-21; stroke prior to 2020 with ranking ≥ 3; thalassemia major; sickle cell anemia; other severe anemias; cystic fibrosis; down syndrome; severe obesity (BMI> 35); severely disabled pursuant to law 104/1992 art. 3 paragraph 3; other conditions ascertained by the vaccinator on the basis of the documentation presented by the patient.