COVID vaccination plan will end in April: AMLO – El Financiero

The Federal Government will conclude with the vaccination days at the end of April, so it will intensify efforts to ensure that the majority of adults have a booster dosePresident López Obrador announced this Wednesday.

“Yesterday we managed to raise the number of vaccines applied, it was going down, the idea is reactivate the vaccination plan throughout the month of April to finish vaccinating adults,” he commented during the morning press conference.

President López Obrador pointed out that the National Vaccination Plan against COVID will conclude at the end of this month, so work is being done so that the entire adult population has the complete scheme.

The April campaign will be specifically aimed at adults who require booster dose and that can be immunized with any of the available biologicals.

To achieve this purpose, the support of the state and municipal governments will be counted on.

“We meet so that many people are vaccinated these days,” said the president about a meeting he held this Tuesday with different authorities.

Although the vaccination days end this month, vaccines will be available in hospitals and health centers so that people who are not yet immunized can come voluntarily, Obrador said.

The Ministry of Health reported that the Tuesday, April 12 applied 163 thousand 541 new vaccinesleaving the total doses applied at 194 million 095 thousand 557, while it is estimated that the 87 percent of the population in the country has at least one dose.

Are 85 million 903 thousand 072 Mexicans vaccinated, of which 79 million 903 thousand 072 have the complete vaccination scheme, being the equivalent to 93 percent of people vaccinated.

Decrease in COVID cases in Mexico

The undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell announced last week that Mexico had managed to add 10 weeks of continuous reduction of COVID cases during the fourth wave.

Gatell attributed the reduction in infections to the wide vaccination coverage that has left the country with the small proportion of 0.1 percent of active cases, however, he stressed that efforts to combat the pandemic must continue.

So far, a sustained 98 percent reduction in COVID hospitalizations and deaths has been achieved, compared to second-wave all-time highs.