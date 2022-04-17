Covid vaccination will be integrated into the Expanded Program on Immunizations | Colombia | Government | Economy

The National government announced that vaccination against covid-19 in the country will integrate the Expanded Program on Immunizations (PAI), this in order to take stock of what has been the application of doses against the pandemic and “a new step in the National Vaccination Plan“.

“This does not mean that vaccination against covid-19 will stop, but rather that it will be integrated with the regular program and its resources, such as vaccination points and staff, will be used.“, accurate Germán Escobar Morales, Vice Minister of Public Health and Provision of Services.

So, what does it mean that anticovid vaccination integrates the EPI. We explain.

THE DETAILS

The PAI in Colombia is a consolidated program, which allowed having the foundations for construction of the National Vaccination Plan and, historically, it has been recognized and awarded as one of the best in the Americas, explained the Ministry of Health.

“In this sense, this decision provides confidence in our human talent in health, but it also represents an important challenge for territorial entities in not letting their guard down with covid-19Escobar added.

For the vaccination against covid to integrate the PAI, the first thing to do is “checks in each territory of the vaccines they have, to subsequently review the doses delivered and applied, including transfers between departments and municipalities”.

Later, The information collected will be reviewed and the necessary adjustments will be made. to proceed with the upload of records in PAIWEB.

“We must not forget the aspect of payments either, here it is important to have clarity in the accounts of the IPS, as well as previous transfers and the billing processEscobar said.

All these processes will start the April 22 with the delivery of a national schedule.

“They will be held in working groups with the control entities and the National Health Superintendence, to close a process that involved the effort of all and that has achieved great results that allowed a reactivation as a country and protect the lives of Colombians.Escobar concluded.

This integration will allow, among other things, to go from the nearly 1,700 points established for covid-19 vaccination nationwide, to more than 4,000 established for the EPI in the country.

As of Thursday, April 14, 88,558,452 doses against covid had been distributed in the country, of which 81,956,379 had been applied. And the number of people with a complete vaccination schedule was 35,179,124.

