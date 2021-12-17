Covid, vaccinations on children aged 5 to 11 start in Caltanissetta. Pediatricians: “It’s an act of love”. Video

Rita Cinardi

December 16, 2021

Starting today, also in Caltanissetta, the anticovid-19 vaccination for children between the ages of five and eleven. The administrations will be carried out at the polyclinic in via Malta by pediatricians Pietro Salamone and Michela D’Antoni, respectively secretary and treasurer of Fimp Caltanissetta (who explain the importance of vaccination in the video interview), by pediatrician Maria Grazia Vullo (deputy secretary of Fimp), and by nurse Lara Mastrosimone. The Asp of Caltanissetta has developed the new vaccination hub dedicated only to children and for this it thanks the Kinders’ School for the support given to the vaccination campaign “Atto D’Amore”, with the Winnie The Pooh puppet, and decorations for make the premises more welcoming. The first 20 doses of Pfizer will be administered today.

