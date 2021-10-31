Health

Covid vaccinations: the third dose only in hubs and by general practitioners. In first and second dose pharmacies

Photo of James Reno James Reno33 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

The third dose can only be injected into vaccination hubs and general practitioners, while pharmacies can continue to administer the first and second doses.

The vaccination campaign of Emilia-Romagna therefore also continues with booster doses, as indicated by the national commissioner: yesterday the Department of Health Policies officially sent the indication to proceed with the Health Authorities. third doses for all over 60s, without distinction, in addition to subjects with high fragility and RSA guests and operators, organizing booking methods and times.

Green light from the Region also to the third dose also for all health personnel, also in this case without distinction of age. The Region has asked the Health Authorities to guarantee at least three routes for the administration of the booster in parallel: vaccination hubs, general practitioners and company surveillance services, exclusively for operators of the Regional Health Service. It should be noted that the pharmacies participating in the agreement signed in September with the trade associations (list available at https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccinazioni-anti-covid-in-farmacia/farmacie-aderenti ) will be able to continue giving the first and second doses.

Loading...
Advertisements

So far, nine out of ten Emilia-Romagna people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 86% have already completed the vaccination cycle and more than 120 thousand people have been given an additional dose.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of James Reno James Reno33 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Pedro, Lazio, love and solidarity: all about the Spanish striker

9 mins ago

Covid-19 and depression: symptoms increased by 5 times

3 hours ago

Royal Family, after the Queen’s health problems comes Harry’s time: that’s what happened

3 hours ago

Here’s how to sleep peacefully and soundly at night even when you suffer from this annoying seasonal disorder

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button