Covid vaccinations: the third dose only in hubs and by general practitioners. In first and second dose pharmacies

The third dose can only be injected into vaccination hubs and general practitioners, while pharmacies can continue to administer the first and second doses.

The vaccination campaign of Emilia-Romagna therefore also continues with booster doses, as indicated by the national commissioner: yesterday the Department of Health Policies officially sent the indication to proceed with the Health Authorities. third doses for all over 60s, without distinction, in addition to subjects with high fragility and RSA guests and operators, organizing booking methods and times.

Green light from the Region also to the third dose also for all health personnel, also in this case without distinction of age. The Region has asked the Health Authorities to guarantee at least three routes for the administration of the booster in parallel: vaccination hubs, general practitioners and company surveillance services, exclusively for operators of the Regional Health Service. It should be noted that the pharmacies participating in the agreement signed in September with the trade associations (list available at https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccinazioni-anti-covid-in-farmacia/farmacie-aderenti ) will be able to continue giving the first and second doses.

So far, nine out of ten Emilia-Romagna people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 86% have already completed the vaccination cycle and more than 120 thousand people have been given an additional dose.