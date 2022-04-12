Covid vaccine, Aifa: “Autumn recall will be annual recall”

“We prefer to call it the second booster dose and not the fourth dose” of the anti-Covid vaccine. “We will have the fall reminder as an annual reminder.” This was stated by the Director General of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), Nicola Magrini, during the press conference on the continuation of the vaccination campaign and administration of the second booster dose.

“The decision to take is whether we will revaccinate the whole population, as it was, or we will limit ourselves to over-fifties and over-sixties with a bit of models and modeling and again a European and maybe even global spirit. Probably the orientation is to take care of this half of the population “clarified the director general of the Italian drug agency.

Magrini then explained that the next vaccination against Covid, the extended one, will be “with a likely adapted vaccine“to the new circulating variants of Sars-CoV-2,” more effective, with or without anti-influenza in the same injection “because this point” is yet to be decided “.

“Adapted vaccines, with or without anti-influenza incorporated in the same vaccine, certainly yes, are at an advanced stage” of development, the expert recalled, “and RNA technologies allow for a more rapid ability to update the vaccine itself”.

As for a “pancoronavirus vaccine”, targeted against all coronaviruses that represent a threat to humans, present and maybe even future, “it is certainly the goal – confirmed Magrini – It will probably take longer, but not much longer . Friday I was at the WHO “, at the World Health Organization” in Geneva, to discuss this. We are investing heavily with great convergence of views, for a possible exit “from the pandemic” also thanks to this vaccine “.

Magrini then explained that “new recommendations come into force today” and “the possibility of using the” anti-Covid vaccine in “individuals or groups of the population at risk. recommendation to vaccinate people over 80 as a category at risk in general, despite the presence of Italian data on good vaccine resistance “.

“We have opened this vaccination campaign in this age group”, and therefore also for RSA guests, “because in the coming months there could also be a decline in this protection – he explained – Starting from the fourth, fifth month there is a slight decrease even if the most recent Italian data not yet published show a resilience in this age group and the non-recovery of Covid infections. In the 60-79 age group, the categories at risk due to comorbidities were favored , or for concomitant pathologies: pathologies in the lungs, in the heart, diabetes and clearly oncology. While immunosuppressed in the strict sense and in particular haematological patients had already been the subject of a recommendation a few weeks ago for their faster coverage with a second booster dose “.

As for antivirals, “the doses of Paxlovid mentioned are not all currently available” in Italy. “The quantities we are talking about are projected over the following 12 months, therefore we could talk about Paxlovid available in 50 thousand doses per month starting from a couple of months“said Magrini, responding to a question about the forthcoming prescription of anti-Covid antiviral pills by family doctors.