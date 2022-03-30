Covid vaccine and fourth dose hypothesis: what Pregliasco, Gismondo Viola say

Fourth dose, yesterday the US kicked off. “Our European agencies are comparing themselves in these hours, even with the data that led the American agencies to make this choice”, said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. But what do the experts think?

“There is no solid basis, neither scientific nor epidemiological in the context we are experiencing, which can justify at this moment a fourth dose of “anti-Covid vaccine extended to categories other than those for which it is already foreseen and for which – technically – it is not to be considered a second booster, but a reminder after a primary vaccination course consisting of 3 doses for immunosuppressed people. Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bio-emergency diagnostics at the Sacco hospital in Milan. “I absolutely agree – urges the expert – with those who say that a fourth dose today is only positive for the pharmaceutical companies that produce vaccines”. According to Gismondo, “a new dose would be optimal with an updated vaccine, certainly as autumn approaches, but not before”.

“Definitely” on the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine “Something unified at a European level is needed to avoid chaos that we have lived for example with the indications on the vaccine of AstraZeneca and with other issues “related to the management of the pandemic. The virologist Fabrizio Pregliascoa lecturer at the State University of Milan, agrees with the request made in the EU by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, who, participating yesterday in the Health Council in Brussels, announced the Union’s “commitment”, “in the course of a week, to make a proposal “in the direction of a common line on the timing of the second booster and on the generational bands to which it should be administered.

Since it would in any case be a non-binding indication, “there is a risk that the Member States will move equally in no particular order – admits the expert heard by Adnkronos Health – Also for the anti-flu vaccination, moreover, there is they are small differences, “he recalls. The “hope” of the medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi of Milan, however, “is that we arrive at a correct homologation. That is, that there is an EU indication and that the countries accept it in line”.

“For the moment I do not think it is appropriate to use the second booster” anti-Covid vaccination “on all over 50s, while I believe that the possibility of vaccinating the elderly (over 70 in Germany, over 80 in France) should be evaluated, especially if resident in the RSA”. This is the line of Antonella Violaimmunologist at the University of Padua, on the fourth dose authorized yesterday by the American FDA for the over 50s – as well as for the immunosuppressed – with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“It is right”, however, the expert on Facebook, “to prepare” for a new dose of vaccine against Sars-CoV-2 “should it be necessary, and probably will be in the autumn”.