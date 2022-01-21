Covid vaccine and the nocebo effect: what it is and what it is. Bassetti: “It’s also the fault of bad publicity”

“The so-called ‘nocebo’ is a phenomenon that we are obviously also observing and we observed. “So at Adnkronos Greetings Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, comments on the American study that noted as who has only received placebo in anti-Covid vaccine tests reported side effects, renamed as the ‘nocebo’ effect.

“Whether the placebo causes vaccine-like side effects evidently it is not the vaccine but all there is today around the world of vaccination with anxiety and stress result even bad publicity for vaccines – the expert underlines – For example, all this discussing the side effects of anti-Covid vaccines did not help “.”Just think that in the past people so many vaccines have been made but no one has ever dreamed of questioning their effectiveness or saying that they had who knows what harmful consequences “, adds the Genoese infectious disease specialist.

Speaking of the epidemiological situation, Bassetti points out that in Italy “we have already reached the peak, the proof is the” covid “hospitalizations in intensive care which have been stable for a week”. “In the UK they see a strong light at the end of the tunnel and not a crack. The data of hospitalizations and intubated patients“for Covid” I have been with the minus sign for several days. Then there is a decrease in infections, a reduction in the circulation of the virus and also in the severity of the disease that we expected with Omicron, and we will see it very soon also in Italy“, underlines Bassetti.. We have already reached the peak, the proof is the hospitalizations in intensive care which have been stable for a week”, he says.

Going back to the daily bulletin of infections and deaths, he states: “At the European level we counted the record of deaths, 434, and then we discover that there are 70 deaths recorded in Sicily that referred to the previous days. I wonder what sense it can still have these numbers with the bulletin that have the sole purpose of creating alarmism and anxiety. THEn the more there is damage to the image of the country abroad, it seems we have hospitals blowing up. I continue to be perplexed but no one listens to me, the road is that of bureaucrats against doctors. And then it is clear that a good part of the hospitalizations and deaths do not concern patients with Covid pneumonia but positive asymptomatic patients who have other problems “.