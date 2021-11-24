Covid vaccine, Austria anticipates the booster 4 months after the last dose

Austria has decided to anticipate the administration of the so-called “booster” dose of the anti-Covid vaccine four months after the last dose received by citizens. The report came from the national task force for vaccines, which issued a clarification on the matter, also by virtue of the fact that, especially in Vienna, for some time and in “exceptional cases”, the recall was already brought forward to just four months . “The third dose can be administered from the fourth month, while it should be administered from the sixth month from the second,” explained the experts.

The lockdown in the country

Covid, mandatory vaccine in Austria: what other countries are doing

The country, among other things, has entered a general lockdown since yesterday. The restriction will last 20 days and then continue for the unvaccinated. The measure was taken with the aim of trying to curb the spread of the fourth wave of Covid infections throughout the country. But what concerns the closures for three weeks will not be the only measure, as recently reported by the Austrian Chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg. In Austria, in fact, from 1 February 2022 the vaccination obligation will be imposed on people who, starting from that date, have not received any dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. “Despite months of effort, we haven’t been able to get enough people to get vaccinated,” Schallenberg said. “There are too many political forces that go against us”, he later reported, referring to an “attack on the health system”. With this provision, Austria becomes the first country of the European Union to impose the vaccination obligation.