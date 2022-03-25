Covid vaccine, Bassetti: On the fourth dose we are wrong

While the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has established, at the moment, that in order to enlarge the audience destined for the fourth administration of the anti-Covid vaccine, “further investigations are necessary”, the debate on the issue relating to the second booster dose. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, also expressed his opinion on the subject in an interview with Adnkronos Salute, according to which “a mistake” is being made.

Complete the vaccination course with the third dose

Hope: “Fourth dose vaccine for all unsupported by science”

“We complete the vaccination cycle because there are many who have not done the booster,” said Bassetti. Commenting on the possible green light of AIFA for the expansion of the audience for the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine also to the elderly and guests of the RSA, while to date in our country the same is administered to immunocompromised people and transplants, equal to about 800-900 thousand people. “We are making a mistake, we still have 10 million Italians who have not received the third dose, many think it is not needed,” he continued. “With the new variants, the cycle with the three doses must be completed to have greater protection. Then it is clear that an over 80, perhaps with other pathologies, will have to take the fourth dose but I would avoid pushing myself today to do it at all because the risk is to do a fifth in 4-5 months “, he explained from the point of view of him.

The proposal

What is Bassetti’s proposal on the question? “If I had to choose I would prefer a fourth dose in the fall with a vaccine adapted to the variants,” she concluded. “I would no longer use this vaccine to make the fourth dose. The decision is up to others, I would not suggest it with the coming spring. Let’s wait a moment and don’t run, we complete the vaccination cycle because there are many who have not done the booster ”, he added again.