Covid vaccine, Burioni: “74 thousand deaths avoided in January alone” – Chronicle

Pesaro, April 24, 2022 – The virologist from Pesaro Roberto Burioniguest tonight by Fabio Fazio a ‘Che tempo che fa’ on Rai Treinvited not only immunosuppressed but also over 80, residents in the RSA and fragile over 60 to undergo the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine clarifying some doubts about it.

After announcing the title oflatest book of which Burioni is the author, ‘The formidable enterprise’, published by RizzoliHowever, Fazio immediately asked Burioni about the mysterious hepatitis that is worrying the world and, in particular, England. “Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver – Burioni began -. In England there have been 108 cases of hepatitis in children under 10 years of age, some of which are very serious, so much so that a liver transplant was required and this is not normal. First of all it must be said that these children in England had not been vaccinated against Covid. In some, a virus called Adenovirus was found which usually does not cause hepatitis but the picture is still very confused “. At the origin of this mysterious hepatitis there could be “environmental or genetic factors” – added the virologist.

Burioni, pursued by Fazio, then spoke of the Coronavirusstating that “this virus is become extremely contagious so measures such as spacing are not very effective “and, with regard to the fact that from May 1st, subject to government extensions, the obligation to wear a mask in closed places expires, he argued that” I keep the mask indoors and in crowded environments “and more” The virus does not read the Official Gazette, so even without a mask it goes on the same, so it is better to keep it “.

The virologist then spoke of the somewhat critical situation in China: “Let’s see what happens when you vaccinate little and badly. In China little vaccinated, especially the elderly “. On the various measures implemented in China, including lockdowns, isolation even for the asymptomatic and mass tests, Burioni said that “it is impossible to stop this virus with this kind of measures. The images that come to us from China, in addition to being cruel, are also useless “.

But the virologist concentrated much of his speech on ‘Che tempo che fa’ on“opportunity of the fourth dosefor a few days, not just for the immunosuppressed but also and in particular for those over eighty “. He then made a point on the vaccine specifying that “all the data confirm its safety” and also the side effects are significantly reduced after the second and third dose, up to the fourth dose with very minimal risks. A sentence above all, then, gives the idea of ​​effectiveness: “Thanks to the vaccine in the month of last January alone, 74 thousand deaths were avoided, like the inhabitants of cities like Cremona or Pavia “. Burioni went on to rattle off other data and stating that “each vaccine leaves open a vulnerability in the population, which the elderly and frail suffer from. To die with three doses are few but are above all older and therefore the fourth dose is recommended. “.

The virologist then told that the fourth dose campaign is not going well: “Only 10% of the immunosuppressed have been vaccinated”, with even a percentage “under 2% in regions such as Basilicata, Molise and Calabria”. This, as Burioni explained, “that’s no good”and therefore “the indication is to vaccinate with the fourth dose over eighty, residents in the Rsa and over sixty frail. We hope that we proceed with greater enthusiasm”.

Finally, some clarifications on the fourth dose: “It must be done 120 days after the third dose, those who have had Covid after the third dose must not do the fourth. To those who ask whether to do the fourth dose after the summer I answer no. The virus is very infectious and very dangerous; whoever has to take the fourth dose must do it immediately. ” The virologist closed his speech by stating that “it is not true that too many vaccinations strain the immune system”. The latter “knows how to react to much more intense and repeated stimuli” and thinking of overloading him with vaccinations is like thinking of “overloading a highway bridge with ants”. Therefore, “take the fourth dose, but above all if you have not yet taken the first, second and third dose, do it and don’t think about it”.