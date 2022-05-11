Health
Covid vaccine by air reduces the infection. The turning point
A Covid vaccine given by mouth or nose can help raise the barrier against Sars-CoV-2 contagion? For a team of scientists, it is a viable strategy, capable of reducing both disease and airborne transmission. This is the conclusion reached by the authors of a study published in ‘Science Translational Medicine’ and visible online, in which the results of a test conducted on animals with an adenoviral vector vaccine candidate are reported.