Covid vaccine, Ema-Ecdc: “Yes to the fourth dose for over 80, there is no evidence for the other groups”

The decision of the European Medicines Agency has arrived for the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine. L’Ema and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) concluded that there is no evidence of benefits for other age groups. Experts have concluded that it is too early to consider using a second vaccine booster from Pfizer and Moderna in the general population. However, both agencies agreed that a fourth dose (or a second booster) can be given to adults aged 80 and over. after reviewing data on the highest risk of severe Covid-19 in this age group and on the protection provided by a fourth dose.

Read Also Covid vaccine, the Israeli study on the fourth dose: “For over 60s, protection from serious illness triples”

The ECDC and the EMA also noted that there is currently no clear evidence in the EU that vaccine protection against serious diseases is substantially decreasing in adults with normal immune systems between the ages of 60 and 79 years and therefore no clear evidence to support the immediate use of a fourth dose. For adults under the age of 60 with normal immune systems, there is currently no conclusive evidence that vaccine protection against serious disease is decreasing or that there is added value of a fourth dose. The authorities – continues the note of the two agencies – will continue to monitor data to determine if there is an increasing risk of serious disease among those who are vaccinated. If the current epidemiological situation changes and new signs emerge, it may be necessary to consider a fourth dose in this age group. Meanwhile, national authorities will also consider local data when deciding whether to use a fourth dose in people at higher risk.

The opportunity for a new call is a topic on which the debate is open and, in Europe in particular, there was waiting for an opinion from EMA and Ecdc). In recent days, the AIFA had also communicated that further investigations were needed before deciding. Work conducted by the Israeli Ministry of Health, three major universities in the country and Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s largest hospital, finds that a fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine triple the protection against serious illness in people aged 60 and over, compared to a three-dose protection, according to what the ministry said, which illustrated some of the results. Protection is low compared to younger and healthier people.