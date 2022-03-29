Covid vaccine, Fda authorizes the fourth dose for over 50 and immunosuppressed “at least 4 months after the booster”

After discussions and data checks, the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light in the US to the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. The FDA has cleared the second booster for products with mRna of Pfizer-BioNTech And Modern, for two categories of people: over 50 and immunosuppressed. The FDA had previously cleared a fourth dose for some immunocompromised, to be administered after what is considered a 3-dose primary course for them. Today this new decision, which changes the emergency use authorizations (Eua) for the two compounds, will ensure that the fourth dose is available for different populations at higher risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death. “The emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose improves protection against severe Covid and is not associated with new safety concerns,” the regulator said in a statement.

The agency then decreed that a second Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine booster can be given to people aged 50 and over. at least 4 months after receiving the first recall of any authorized or approved Covid vaccine. The second Pfizer-BioNTech booster can then be given to over 12 with certain types of immunocompromise, always 4 months after the first booster of any authorized or approved Covid vaccine. These are transplant recipients or patients living with conditions that are believed to carry an equivalent level of immunocompromise. While the second booster of Moderna can be administered, 4 months after the first booster of any vaccine, to over 18s with the same types of immunocompromise.

Read Also Covid, fourth dose of the vaccine. For AIFA, further investigations are needed

“Current evidence suggests some decrease in protection over time against severe Covid outcomes in older individuals and the immunocompromised. Based on an analysis of the emerging data, a second booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine could help increase the levels of protection for these high-risk people“Says Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Furthermore – he adds – the data show that an initial booster dose is essential to help protect all adults from the potentially serious outcomes of Covid. Therefore, those who have not yet received it are strongly encouraged to do so ”.

Today’s action only applies to Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and the single booster authorization for other age groups with these vaccines remains unchanged. The agency will continue to evaluate the data and information as it becomes available regarding the potential use of a second booster in other age groups. The decision made by the US regulator is based on several data sets. Among these, regarding the immunogenicity of the second booster, is information from an ongoing, non-randomized, open-label clinical trial of healthcare professionals in a single center in Israel. In the study, over 18 vaccinated and subjected to the first booster received a second booster of Pfizer-BioNTech (154 people) or Moderna (120) at least 4 months later. In these people, increased levels of neutralizing antibodies against Sars-CoV-2, including the Delta and Omicron variants, have been found. Comparison was made between antibody levels recorded 2 weeks after the second booster versus 5 months after the first booster.