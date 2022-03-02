Covid vaccine for 15-year-olds in Hidalgo: Dates, locations, registration and what will be the first dose, from March 2

The vaccination day against Covid-19 continues in the Mexican Republic, now it’s the turn of 79 municipalities of the state of Hidalgo. The government has already announced the dates for the application of the first dose of the vaccine for 15 year olds or those who fulfill them in this 2022.

Dates for the first Covid dose in Hidalgo in 15-year-olds

As of Wednesday, March 2, the application of the first dose will begin of the coronavirus vaccine and finish on Friday March 4.

How many Covid vaccination points are there in Hidalgo for 15-year-olds and where are they?

There will be 79 municipalities where young people can go to get vaccinated, authorities recommend that an adult accompany them.

Can I request the vaccine if I am not 15 years old, but I will be in 2022?

Yes, the Hidalgo government reported through its social networks that This first dose will be applied to young people who are 15 years old and those who are about to turn 15 in 2022.

What vaccine will they apply to 15-year-olds in Hidalgo?

The vaccine to be applied to 15 year olds in the state of Hidalgo Be from Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.

How to register for the first Covid dose?

To register for the first dose you must enter the page https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/index.php and specify to which age group they belong, in this case it will be “I am a minor between 12 and 17 years old”, later enter the CURP and click the reCAPTCHA box to confirm it. You must print the format and fill it out to present it on the day of your appointment together with your CURP.

OTHER NEWS ON MICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms for the micron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Aren’t you 15 years old yet? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by micron or any of its variants?

-Omicrn in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant