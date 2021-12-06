Covid vaccine, for recovered vaccinated booster after 5 months

Yes to covid vaccine booster dose for people who are vaccinated and also have a coronavirus infection behind them. Whether it is the recovered who have subsequently been vaccinated, or whether it is the vaccinated who subsequently had the infection, the recall is indicated for them “provided that a minimum interval of at least five months (150 days) has passed since the last event“, ie from the” administration of the only / last dose “of vaccine or from the” diagnosis of infection “. This is what is specified in the circular of the Ministry of Health, signed by the Director General for Prevention Giovanni Rezza, in which clarifications are provided in about the administration of the booster vaccine dose in this segment of the population.

Given the previous circulars and the opinion expressed by the Technical Scientific Committee for the Covid emergency, the document explains how the booster for the vaccinated patients must be managed. And we remember the various situations that occur in this quota of people.

In fact, there are also the people who have had the infection and have not been vaccinated within 12 months of recovery. For them, it is recalled in the circular, it is necessary to have the complete primary vaccination course (two doses or a single dose vaccine). And then there are the people who become infected with Sars-CoV-2 within 14 days of the first vaccine doseHowever, it is indicated for them to complete the vaccination course with a second dose within 6 months (180 days) of the documented infection.

“After a minimum interval of at least five months (150 days) after the primary vaccination cycle thus completed – the circular illustrates – the administration of a booster dose is therefore indicated, at the doses authorized for the same”.