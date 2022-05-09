Covid, vaccine for teachers and Ata, after June 15 the obligation is over. Latest news

The Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, on Radio 24, spoke about the anti Covid-19 measures. In particular, the exponent of the Draghi government said that after June 15 we can reach a summer without restrictions.

With the end of the state of emergency, on March 31 last, the Reopening decree law (legislative decree 24/2022) ordered a relaxation of the measures to combat Covid starting from the de facto archiving of the green pass.

The vaccination obligation will remain in force until June 15 for school and university teachers and Ata staff. From 16 June, therefore, according to the current rules, this obligation will no longer be valid. From June 15th, the masks will also be available. The surgical mask is currently foreseen until the end of the school year for students aged 6 and over. To understand, then, if the measure will be valid for students who will face the State Exams.

