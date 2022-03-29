Covid vaccine, Hope: “No one talks about a fourth dose for everyone”

“At this moment no one is talking worldwide, and not even at European level, of a fourth dose” of the anti-Covid vaccine “for everyone”. The Minister of Health specifies Roberto Speranza, in Brussels on the sidelines of the Epsco Council. “We have already started in Italy with the fourth dose for the immunocompromised – he adds – who are absolutely more fragile than the others”.

“The ongoing evaluation that I believe, starting from today’s meeting, can be done at European level – he continues – is that of a fourth dose shared for certain more fragile generational groups”. So, adds Speranza, “we are talking about the older age group. With a bar that we must define, which we ask the Commission to indicate and which in my opinion must be the same in all European countries”.

To date, he explains again, “we still do not know when vaccines adapted to the new variants will arrive“of Sars-CoV-2, so whether to extend the fourth dose to larger sections of the population and with which version of the vaccine,” is an assessment that we should make only when we are certain about this element. In the meantime, the priority is to protect the most vulnerable people. This – he says – is the basic objective “.

“I think the time has come to discuss together, at European level, on how to face the next few weeks and, in particular, work to have a univocal position on times and generational brackets to administer the fourth dose“of the anti-Covid vaccine.” I ask formally. I ask that there be a unified position, of European countries, of our agencies, of the Commission on the fourth dose “, the message launched today by the Minister of Health speaking to the Council of European Health Ministers.

“We are in a new phase thanks to vaccines. We have put the restrictive measures of previous years behind us thanks to this very high level of vaccination”, added Speranza. “Non-homogeneous choices” on the fourth dose “in the various European countries only end up confusing and do not help vaccination campaigns”, he noted. The minister therefore turns to the EU: “I ask the Commission to be given a mandate, in agreement with the current presidency, to make a proposal to that effect, based exclusively on scientific evidence, within a short timeframe”.

The mass administration of vaccines against Covid-19 “has allowed us to open a different phase: if today we allow ourselves far fewer restrictions than in the past, it is thanks to this vaccination campaign. The vaccination campaign is a precious asset, that we must protect with all energy “, underlines the minister.

On the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 aimed at refugees arriving from Ukraine in Italy, he continues, “it is already underway. At this moment we also have data that indicate that the population is paying attention to this vaccination offer”.

“We have already issued a circular that goes in this direction – he adds – the Regions are already at work and we offer the Covid vaccine, like other equally important vaccines, to people arriving from Ukraine”.

