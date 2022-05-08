Covid vaccine, justified absence without salary deduction for teachers and ATA. Illness in case of sequelae (TABLE withheld)

The vaccination obligation for school staff remains until 15 June, despite the return of teachers, ATAs and school managers not vaccinated from 1 April. ATA and school managers are back in service with full duties, the teachers are on duty for 36 hours a week engaged in activities not in contact with the pupils. We recall the legislation relating to absence and illness for the anti Covid vaccine.

Teachers and ATAs who must be absent from the service to undergo the administration of the vaccine, can take advantage of the permits for specialist visits without any salary deduction.

This is foreseen by article 31, paragraph 5, of legislative decree no. 41 converted with amendments by law 21 May 2021 n. 69:

The absence from work of the teaching, educational, administrative, technical and auxiliary staff of educational institutions

for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine is justified.

The aforementioned absence does not determine no curtailment of the salary, neither fundamental nor accessory.

Illness and withholdings

In case of a hangover vaccine, school staff may be absent from work. The absence is justified as ordinary disease.

The deductions for each sick day