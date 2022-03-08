Covid vaccine, Moderna waives patents in 92 countries

Modern waives vaccine patents for Covid-19 for 92 low- and middle-income countries in Gavi Covax Amc. This was announced by the same American biotech company, presenting the strategy on the vaccine front. “To further underscore its commitment to low- and middle-income countries, and as part of its support for achieving global health equity,” Moderna is now broadening its promise to never enforce its Covid vaccine patents. -19 in these 92 low- and middle-income countries, provided that the vaccines produced are intended solely for use in those countries. In the other countries that are not part of this group, the provision of vaccines is no longer a barrier to access. The company, therefore, will continue to assert respect for intellectual property. Moderna remains willing to license its Covid-19 vaccine technology to manufacturers in these countries on commercially reasonable terms.

“We are committed to defeating the pandemic around the world and we are making it happen through our commitment not to enforce our patents related to Covid-19 in low- and middle-income countries, but also through the delivery of most doses of Covax vaccine at the lowest price per dose – remarks Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna – We have taken significant steps to increase supply and expand global access, and increase our capacity by enabling us to produce billions of doses of our vaccine every year”. This last step “further underlines our commitment to global access”.