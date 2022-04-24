Covid vaccine, myocarditis risk: the new discovery

A study conducted on 23.1 million of citizens of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden unveiled the link between the first and second dose of Covid mRna vaccines and the increased risk of developing a myocarditis. The research showed that indeed a segment of the population was more exposed to developing this clinical picture after the completion of the vaccination cycle.

Covid vaccine, myocarditis risk: how the study was conducted

Scientists from the four countries have launched an extensive investigation after the many reported cases of myocarditis and pericarditis after the administration of Covid mRna vaccines. They evaluated the medical records of 23,122,522 individuals over the age of 12, of which 49.8% were male and 50.2% were female, from December 27, 2020 through October 5, 2021.

Data from national health registries on exposure to Sars-Cov-2, vaccination and mixes with preparations were taken into consideration Comirnaty of Pfizer and BioNTech, SpikeVax by Moderna e Vaxzevria by AstraZeneca, on any diagnosis of myocarditis or pericarditis.

What emerged from the study of myocarditis cases among the vaccinated

The results showed an increased risk of developing heart problems after the second dose for young males between 16 and 24 years old.

After two doses of the vaccine Pfizer and BioNTech an excess of myocarditis equal to 5.55 per 100 thousand subjects was found.

an excess of myocarditis equal to 5.55 per 100 thousand subjects was found. After two doses of the vaccine Modern an excess of myocarditis equal to 18.39 per 100 thousand subjects was found.

an excess of myocarditis equal to 18.39 per 100 thousand subjects was found. After two administrations with vaccination heterologous an excess of myocarditis equal to 27.49 per 100 thousand subjects was found.

Rickard Ljung, among the authors of the study, explained to Medscape that “a higher risk of myocarditis has been clearly demonstrated after vaccination with Moderna’s preparation compared to that of Pfizer and BioNTech”. Already in the past several scientists had hypothesized this, prompting the EMA to modify the leaflets of the mRna vaccines, as explained here, but the confirmation came only with this study.

In the group of young men between 16 and 24, he pointed out, those vaccinated with Pfizer and BioNTech had a risk of contracting myocarditis. 5 times higher to the unvaccinated group, and those vaccinated with Moderna di 15 times higher.

Myocarditis risk increased with the Moderna vaccine: the conclusions

Experts therefore recommend that the doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech be assigned to male adolescents and young adults, and underline the importance of undergoing the injection, considering that immunizing allows to prevent myocarditis related to Covid infection, hospitalizations in the hospital, long-term complications and, of course, severe disease and the death.

Furthermore, as is now well known and as we are observing in Italy, a high coverage vaccinal it allows to hinder the spread of the coronavirus and the onset of new, more dangerous variants, protecting fragile and immunocompromised people and allowing hospitals to work at full capacity without saturated wards.

The latest wave of Covid in our country is not over yet.