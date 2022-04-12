Covid vaccine, myopericarditis risk rare and lower than other vaccines: the study

The overall risk of post-Covid vaccination myopicarditis is “very low” and affects 18 people per million doses administered. This is confirmed by a new study published in ‘The Lancet Respiratory Medicine’, according to which the risk of heart inflammation with Covid vaccines is comparable or lower than that found with other vaccines. The data emerge from a maxi analysis conducted on over 11 studies covering 395 million doses of anti-Covid. To give the idea, the authors explain that if the overall incidence of myopicarditis after Covid vaccination was 18 cases per million doses, the incidence of this problem after other vaccinations, such as influenza, is 56 cases per million doses.

Young people are confirmed to be the most exposed: the highest risk factors for myopericarditis included being under the age of 30 (40.9 cases per million doses), being male (23 cases per million doses), receiving an mRna vaccine (22.6 cases per million doses) and receive a second vaccine dose (31.1 cases per million doses). “Our research suggests that the overall risk of myopericarditis does not appear to be any different for this recently approved Covid vaccine group compared to other disease vaccines.. The risk of such rare events should also be balanced with the risk of infection-related myopicarditis and these findings should strengthen people’s confidence in the safety of Covid vaccinations, “says Kollengode Ramanathan, cardiologist at the National University Hospital in Singapore, and corresponding author of the study. .

The researchers conclude that these results show the need to inform the public of the rarity of myopericarditis, noting that “the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risk of this rare adverse event”. The experts looked at a total of 20 studies if we also consider those that involved other vaccinations such as smallpox (2.9 million doses), influenza (1.5 million doses) and others (5.5 million doses) ).

“Reports of unexpected adverse events, albeit rare and limited to a select subset of vaccine recipients have the potential to damage people’s confidence at a critical point in the pandemic response,” points out in a linked commentary Margaret Ryan of the Defense Health Agency. and a lecturer at the University of California at San Diego, not involved in the study. The study aims to clarify. And co-author Jyoti Somani, an infectious disease specialist at National University Hospital, Singapore, notes: “The occurrence of myopericarditis following non-Covid vaccination could suggest that it is a side effect of inflammatory processes induced by any vaccination and not exclusive to Sars-CoV-2 spike proteins in vaccines or in the Covid infection itself. The risks of these rare adverse events should be offset by the benefits of vaccination, which include a lower risk of infection, hospitalization, serious illness and death from Covid. ”

The authors acknowledge some limitations in their work, most notably the fact that the findings include only a small percentage of children under the age of 12 who have only recently been admitted to vaccination.