Covid vaccine: new data on effectiveness. After when the protection with Omicron drops

Rome, 19 March 2022 – More confirmations arrive than surprises on theeffectiveness of the Covid vaccine and in particular of the third dose (second for those who made Johnson & Johnson). The new data released by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in the full report published today say that the booster is a good filter against contagion, even if the protection remains around 72%. After 4 months from the second dose (or earlier for those who received J&J) the effectiveness drops below 50%. The screen against severe forms of the disease remains high for those who have received the third dose, dropping to 76% in those who have completed the 120-day vaccination course. As the months go by, the report collects more and more refined information on the sera. Numbers that update taking into account the impact of Omicron which now counts 99.9% of cases in Italy (data 7 March). In recent weeks, the sub-variant Omicron BA.2 has grown, which is equal to 44.2% and is prevalent in various regions. But let’s see the ISS data in detail, assuming that by efficacy we mean the “percentage reduction of the risk in vaccinated compared to unvaccinated”.

Covid: the bulletin of March 19

Summary

According to the ISS, the vaccine’s effectiveness in reducing the risk of becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2 is equal to 72% in vaccinated with boosters compared to the unvaccinated. Among those who completed the vaccination course (therefore two doses except those who made the Johnson & Johnson single dose) within 90 days protection drops to 52%, passes to 43% between 91 and 120 days from vaccination, and to 48% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle. There therefore appears to be a decline in efficacy between the 91st and 120th days

The protection from severe cases is much higher. For those who received the booster dose, the anti-Covid vaccine is 92% effective in preventing cases of severe disease, a percentage that drops to 73% in vaccinated people with a full cycle (two doses or monodse J&J) for less than 90 days. 76% in those vaccinated with a complete cycle of 91 and 120 days, always reaching 76% in those who have completed the cycle for more than 120 days.

The ISS in its monitoring traces the usual picture of the pandemic. The percentage of cases reported in school age has been decreasing for three weeks (26%). In the last 7 days, 15% of cases are in children under the age of 5, 39% in the 5-11 year range, 46% in the 12-19 year old. On a general level, on the incidence front, in the 10-19 year olds, the highest rate is recorded at 14 daysi, 1,695 per 100 thousand inhabitants, while between 70-79 years the lowest value, 556 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The incidence at 14 days increased in the 10-19, 20-29, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79 age groups.

The gap between the rate of ICU admissions for non-vaccinated over 12 and vaccinated with boosters continues to be significant. That of the former is about 13 times higher than in those who carried out the third dose (1 hospitalization per 100 thousand) and 4 times higher (16 hospitalizations per 100 thousand inhabitants) on vaccinated people with a complete cycle of less than 120 days (4 hospitalizations for 100 thousand). The mortality rate does not differ from last week’s figure, which among the unvaccinated is 15 times higher than those vaccinated with boosters (6 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants). For hospitalization, rate 8 times higher in unvaccinated than vaccinated with boosters.

In the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total reported cases was 3.2%, stable compared to the previous week (3.3%). The Report emphasizes that “the analysis of the risk of reinfection starting from 6 December 2021 (the date considered to be the reference date for the start of the spread of the Omicron variant), highlights a increased relative risk adjusted for reinfection (values ​​significantly greater than 1) “. In summary, those who have been infected for over 7 months and those who have received the vaccine for over 4 months are at the greatest risk.

In particular, the risk increases in subjects with the first diagnosis of Covid-19 notified by over 210 days (about seven months) compared to those who had the first diagnosis of Covid-19 between the previous 90 and 210 days. In subjects not vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days compared to vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days; in females than males (probably due to the greater presence of women in the school environment where an intense screening activity is carried out and for the role of caregiver in the family environment); in the younger age groups (12 to 49 years) than in people with the first diagnosis between the ages of 50-59 years. “Probably the greater risk of reinfection in the younger age groups is attributable to higher risk behaviors and exposures, compared to the over 60 age groups”, writes the ISS. Even more risks among health workers than the rest of the population.