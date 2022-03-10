Covid, vaccine obligation over 50: tax codes of non-compliant persons sent

Covid, Costa: “For over 50, only a buffer to go to work”



deepening





Covid in Italy and in the world, the latest news today 9 March. LIVE

Meanwhile, Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa announced that the hypothesis of “anticipating the possibility for those over 50 to go to work with the basic Green Pass, rather than the reinforced one, that is by taking a quick swab every two days, is under consideration”. However, “the vaccination obligation for those over 50 will remain in force until 15 June, including a penalty of 100 euros for those who have not been vaccinated”, he reiterated. In a speech to Radio I too, on Rai Radio1, Costa also declared that “a time schedule will be established in the next few days and a phase of gradual relaxation” of the restrictive measures will begin from 1 April. “There will be situations where the Green Pass will no longer be needed, for example for bars, restaurants and other outdoor venues, probably from April,” he added. Subsequently we will proceed with “other easing and I believe that by June we will have a scenario that will allow us to reach summer without restrictions”.