Covid vaccine, ok at fourth dose for elderly Rsa, over 80 and frail over 60

Green light for the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine also for the over 80, the elderly of the RSA and the frail over 60.

After the recent pronouncement of the EMA and the ECDC in Italy the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine it will be administered to the over 80 and the frail between 60 and 79 years, as well as to guests of the RSA. The provision came after the recent meeting of the CTS of Aifa, which in recent weeks has collected data for an expansion of the audience, to include also the elderly and guests of the RSA: up to now the fourth dose of vaccine has been foreseen only for immunocompromised people and for transplant recipients.

A note released by the Ministry of Health, Aifa, Iss and Css, now indicates the methods of administration: “The recall (fourth dose) is intended for people who have reached or exceeded 80 years of age, for guests of the RSA and for those who are included in the categories at risk and are aged between 60 and 79 years”.

The decision, explains the note signed by Rezza, Magrini, Brusaferro and Locatelli, is “with a view to further consolidating the protection conferred by vaccines and in compliance with the principle of maximum precaution”.

Covid, today’s news: vaccine, fourth dose for over 80, Rsa guests and frail 60-79. Omicron, in isolated Italy Xj

The fourth dose, again with mRna vaccines, occurs in the dosages authorized for the booster (30 mcg in 0.3mL for the Pfizer vaccine, 50 mcg in 0.25 mL for Moderna), provided that at least 120 days have passed since the third dose. Are excluded “at the moment” people who contracted the infection after administering the booster.

However, the note reiterates “the priority of putting in maximum protection all subjects who have not yet received the first booster dose and for whom the same has already been recommended “ and to promote the administration of the fourth dose “in all subjects with markedly impaired immune response”. For them, the fourth dose “should be considered equivalent to a booster dose, consisting of the primary vaccination course of three doses”. As for the fragile categories for which it is possible to access the fourth dose from the age of 60, the list is attached which includes respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological diseases, diabetes and other severe endocrinopathies, liver diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, hemoglobinopathies, and again cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, severe obesity, and severe physical, sensory, intellectual and psychic disabilities.