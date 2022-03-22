Covid: vaccine recall in autumn, prepare in time (Stadler)



In the fall, seniors in particular should undergo a booster vaccination against the coronavirus. The president of the Federal Council’s Covid-19 Task Force, Tanja Stadler, said this in interviews granted to the newspapers of the Tamedia group.

According to Stadler, people over the years still represent the category most affected by the virus. Admissions remain constant in this age group, said the lecturer at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. In her opinion, immunity to severe disease development does not therefore appear to have significantly decreased among these people.

According to Stadler, we must remain vigilant. “If the situation changes it is in everyone’s interest that these people receive a booster vaccination quickly.” For this reason, he advises to schedule a possible recall well in advance. It is necessary – he added – to know already in the summer who you want to offer the vaccination, so that the immunization campaign can run smoothly.

Stadler is in favor of making the vaccine available to all who wish, including the youngest. “The situation is comparable to that of flu protection,” she stressed, specifying that the vaccination has given positive results. “It is only thanks to it that the Swiss health system has been able to avoid an overload.”

The mandate of the Federal Council Task Force ends on 31 March. Some of its members will in any case remain at the disposal of the government and federal administration. For Stadler it is necessary to institutionalize a permanent exchange between the scientific and political world, so that in the future we do not have to start from scratch.