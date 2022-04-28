Covid vaccine registration for 12-year-olds: How and when to request your children’s first dose? Date, requirements and step by step

ANDhe progress of vaccination in Mexico follow. Under Secretary of Health, Hugo Lpez Gatell, reported that as of April 28, the registry will be opened so that Children 12 and under can receive their doses.

So the Interested parents should follow the steps they have taken to know the authorities to be able to register the youngest of the families.

When does registration begin for the COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 years of age and older?

The registry so that parents can vaccinate their children 12 years of age and older will be available from Thursday, April 28 on the page mivacuna.salud.gob.mx

Is it for all children, or only for those with comorbidities?

On this day, the vaccine will be applied to all children older than 12 years without comorbidities, so it is not

What requirements and documents do I need to have on hand to register?

Not to have complications at the time of registration of minors, Parents or guardians should have each child’s CURP on hand, since it will be essential to fill out the documents.atos of the form and enter the portal.

How and where do I register for my children’s COVID-19 vaccine? Step by Step

To register minors, parents or guardians must follow these instructions:

Enter the portal https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/index.php Put the CURP in the corresponding box and verify the captcha to enter the system Details of the minor and of the parents or guardians will be requested, as well as a telephone number and email address. You will be given a page and go to the appointment on the corresponding day and time.

What vaccine will be applied to children 12 years of age and older and from when?

The Mexican government and the Ministry of Health have not reported which vaccine will be applied to 12-year-olds.

What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine in children?

According to health experts, secondary effects of the vaccine in children are not serious and they can be controlled as with any other vaccine and these are:

Pain at the injection site

redness

swelling

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle pain

chills

Fever

Nausea

In case of any doubt, consult your family doctor or pediatrician.