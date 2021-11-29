Covid, vaccine rush and blocked flights: the Omicron variant scares Europe

Italy. Time will be the fundamental key to facing the latest Covid challenge, the called variant Omicron. Time which, at least so it seems, has meant that it has not yet spread massively in Europe, having developed largely in the southern part of the African continent.

Sequencing and tracing these are the activities that in these hours are preparing to get back into motion and to be enhanced, also in the laboratories and hospitals of Liguria, ready to identify any anomalies among coronavirus positive patients, focusing on those who come back from trips abroad or up particularly numerous clusters.

Everything to understand what the behavior of the virus mutation will be which appears to be more contagious than the others but does not lead to more serious effects. What is not known is how it reacts to the vaccine. Anyway a further wave of cases compared to over 400 per day in Liguria in the last week could hardly be absorbed from the structures: also in Liguria, hospitals are now close to guard level on the front of the intensive therapies (we are 20 beds occupied, out of 220 total) and Alisa is pushing hard to strengthen the vaccination campaign.

Because, we said, it is a battle against time. Today there will be an extraordinary G7 of health ministers of the European Union: Italy, France, Germany, Canada, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom. Italy was the first to stop flights from South Africa in the face of the Omicron threat and others are likely to follow suit.

However, the issue is not just that of “isolating” the countries of origin of Omicron, quite the contrary. Minister Roberto Speranza intends to bring the need to the discussion table strengthen the Co-Vax plan, the aid program to bring vaccines to poor countries. A program that targets 40% of vaccinated people in the world by 2021 and 70% by the first six months of 2022 but which clashes with a very different reality: in Africa, for example, only 15 out of 54 countries have reached 10% of the vaccinated population.

Returning to Liguria, the super green pass effect plus the Omicron effect are convincing some vaccine diehards to immunize themselves. In the last week they have been almost 6,400 the first doses, a figure almost doubled compared to the previous one.