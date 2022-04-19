Covid vaccines, adverse reactions are less than one in a thousand: 134 thousand out of a total of 135.8 million doses administered

They have been less than one in a thousand adverse reactions reported after an anti-Covid vaccine, according to data reported by the Italian Drug Agency in the latest vaccine report, the eleventh. In fact, 134,361 reactions were reported out of a total of 135,849,988 doses administered, equal to 0.098%.

Reporting rates of suspected adverse reactions to Covid vaccines for the second dose are lower than for the first dose and even lower for the third dose. The population exposed to the fourth dose is still limited. As reported in previous Reports, regardless of vaccine, dose and type of event, the reaction occurred in most cases (72% approximately) on the same day of vaccination or the following day and only more rarely beyond 48 hours.

“In the period between December 27, 2020 and March 26, 2022 for the five vaccines in use in the current vaccination campaign, 134,361 reports were received out of a total of 135,849,988 doses administered (reporting rate of 99 per 100,000 doses), of which82.1% related to non-serious events, such as pain at the injection site, fever, asthenia / fatigue, muscle aches. The serious reports correspond to the 17.8% of the total, with a rate of 18 serious events per 100,000 doses administered “.

In the age group 5-11 yearsmoreover, as of March 26, 2022 “they are included as a whole 439 records found – approximately 0.3% of total reports – for the Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine, the only one currently used in this age group, with a reporting rate of approximately 21 cases per 100,000 doses “. This is what emerges from the eleventh AIFA Report on the surveillance of anti-Covid-19 vaccines. “The most frequently reported adverse events – it says – were pain at the injection site, headache, fever and fatigue. Almost all of these reports are attributed to the first dose “.

Comirnaty Pfizer is the vaccine currently most used in the Italian vaccination campaign (65.2%), followed by Spikevax (Moderna with 24.7%), Vaxzevria (Astrazeneca with 9.0%), COVID-19 Vaccino Janssen (1 , 1%) and Nuvaxovid (Novavax with 0.02%), in use since February 28, 2022. This is what emerges from the eleventh AIFA Report on the surveillance of anti-COVID-19 vaccines. The distribution of reports by type of vaccine – the Report reads – follows that highlighted in previous Reports: Comirnaty 66.5%, Vaxzevria 17.7%, Spikevax 14.5%, COVID-19 Janssen vaccine 1.3%, Nuvaxovid 0.03%.