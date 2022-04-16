Covid, vaccines against multiple variants are being studied as early as autumn

Listen to the audio version of the article

The race for the new vaccine is already well underway: around the world there are 271 studies in the preclinical phase, 147 vaccines in the first clinical tests and over a dozen promising candidates.

But most importantly, the new vaccine will be updated to the Omicron variant that is now rampant around the world.

In fact, both monovalent vaccines (only for Omicron and its sub-variants) and at least bivalent vaccines – Wuhan strain (the one underlying the current antidotes) plus Omicron – are being worked on – as among others Pfizer and Moderna are doing with the m- platforms. Rna. With Moderna that is also studying the unique Covid-influenza vaccine and even a “trivalent” Covid-influenza-syncinial virus. The other good news is that if all goes well in August, the first questions for a vaccine adapted against multiple variants will be on the table of the European (EMA) and American (FDA) regulatory agencies and in the case of a green light, the vaccination campaign. with the new antidotes it can start as early as autumn.

Forecasts

To take stock of the new vaccines and treatments against Covid on April 13th was a press conference of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Companies and Associations (Ifpma) which brought together the CEOs of some of the most important Big Pharma. Among these also the president and CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla: «I hope that by the autumn we will have a vaccine for the mutated variants – said Bourla -. I know that Moderna is also working on it, we are testing different vaccines, dosages, in short, we are experimenting with many paths ».

Bourla also pointed out that work is being done on a longer duration of protection: «According to Pfizer, a vaccine that lasts one year would be the optimal solution. It is very difficult with this virus, but we are working on it ».

In short, the research seems to be promising even if the problem is that it will not be easy to prove that vaccines work: the number of people who do not yet have immunity to Covid-19 given by vaccination or infection is decreasing. And this could also apply to the updating of vaccines already on the market in the event that immonogenicity studies are not adopted, as is the case with anti-influenza vaccines.

Patents and emerging countries

Another issue that was insisted upon during the Ifpma seminar concerned both the suspension of patents and the construction of vaccination infrastructures in emerging countries. “The problem is no longer the shortage of vaccines, but vaccination – said Thomas Cueni, director of Ifpma -. Vaccine supplies outperform demand, we produced 11 billion doses in 2021, but demand slows and order cancellations began in the first quarter of the year. We have to face the vaccine hesitation and these are not problems that are solved with the suspension of patents, on the contrary I am surprised that the issue is still debated given the cancellation of orders and production plants that are closed “.