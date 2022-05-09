Covid, vaccines and heart problems: an Israeli study sheds light on the correlation

“Increase in emergency cardiovascular events in the population under the age of 40 in Israel during the introduction of the vaccine and the third wave of Covid-19”: this is the title of a retrospective study recently published in the journal Scientific Reports, from which it emerged that, in the period from January to May 2021, calls to Israeli emergency medical services for cardiac arrest (AC) and acute coronary syndrome (ACS) increased by more than 25% compared to 2019 and 2020. The study – conducted with the aim of “evaluating the association between the number of calls in question in the population aged between 16 and 39 and potential factors including Covid-19 and vaccination “- showed that” the weekly counts of emergency calls were significantly associated with the administration rates of the first and second dose of vaccine “and not, instead,” with the rates of Covid-19 infection ” .

A significant discovery, given that at the moment there are many doubts about it. On the one hand, in fact, up to now, adverse cardiovascular events (including acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrest) have been “identified as consequences of Covid-19 infection” and, on the other, “data from the regulatory oversight and self-reporting, including the Vaccine Adverse events Reporting System (VAERS) in the United States, the Yellow Card System in the United Kingdom and the EudraVigilance system in Europe, associate similar cardiovascular side effects with a range of Covid vaccines currently in use”. Therefore, entering into this context, the researchers made use of the data of the Israeli emergency medical services (EMS), they analyzed all the calls concerning cardiac arrest and acute coronary syndrome recorded from 1 January 2019 to 20 June 2021 and, combining these data with those on Covid-19 infection rates and vaccination rates, arrived at the aforementioned results that suggest there may be a link between vaccines and cardiovascular events. The period during which the aforementioned increase in calls took place, in fact, is the one during which on the one hand there was the third wave of pandemic in Israel but on the other hand the vaccination campaign among the population of equal or equal age had begun. greater than 16 years, an underlying condition that was not there in the preceding period analyzed.

The anti Covid vaccines, therefore, could represent the cause of this increase, but at the moment it is still a hypothesis as this correlation is not proven by the study, whose data analyzed does not include certain patient information necessary to determine with certainty. what the “exact nature” of the observed increase is and what its triggers are. The study, in practice, does not establish “causal relationships”, however the results that the researchers arrived at on the one hand generate “concerns regarding serious cardiovascular side effects not detected induced by the vaccine “and on the other show” the already proven causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis “. The latter – the study reads – constitutes a “frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young people”.

Having said that, the study, although limited, undoubtedly represents an alarm bell, and it is therefore no coincidence that its authors highlight the need to investigate what emerged in more depth. “The significant increase in calls underscores the need for a thorough investigation on the apparent association between the administration of the anti Covid vaccine and adverse cardiovascular events among young adults “, say the researchers adding that” Israel and other countries should immediately collect the data necessary to determine if this association really exists, also by conducting investigations investigate individual cases of cardiac arrest and acute coronary syndrome in young people and their potential connection to the vaccine or to other factors “. “This would be fundamental to better understand the risk-benefit relationship of the vaccine”, finally reads the study, which emphasizes that in this way it could “prevent potentially avoidable harm to patients”.

