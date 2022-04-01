Covid vaccines are effective against serious illness but minors have a lower risk

by Silvano Vignati, biostatistician, Emanuele Bonanni, entrepreneur, Maurizio Rainisio, biostatistician, Sara Gandini, epidemiologist / biostatistician

Covid-19 vaccines have proven to be effective weapons to counteract serious illness. This, however, must not make us forget the issue of their safety, especially if the vaccination campaigns are aimed at young people who have a very low risk of serious consequences.

As we have calculated on the basis of the available data, even if among the almost six million Italian children aged 5-15 years 15% are infected per year, less than 500 per million per year (0.05%) have been hospitalized, just over 100 per million (0.01%) are hospitalized in Intensive Care (ICU) and about two per million (0.0002%) have died. We know that in Italy the deceased had on average four concomitant pathologies and 91% in the 16-59 age group had at least one pathology.

With a multivariate model, we analyzed 650,000 Sars-cov-2 positive cases by extracting US public data (CDC), and we confirmed the greater probability of death from Covid-19 of the most fragile children (over eight times compared to those who have not comorbidities). Another recently published study showed that the relative frequencies of hospitalization and intensive care for Covid-19 for young and healthy subjects are comparable to those for influenza and the risks increase significantly with the presence of other pathologies, disadvantaged social status, ethnic origin (non-Caucasian) and also by gender (males most at risk).

It is necessary to think in terms risk-benefit, taking into account that the risks related to the Covid-19 disease also depend on the probability of contracting the infection, as we have seen about 15% in a year, while those referring to vaccines apply to the entire population who, by choice or by obligation, are vaccinated. To estimate vaccine adverse reactions, which are based on voluntary reporting without assurance that all potential adverse events are reported (passive pharmacovigilance) and without uniformity information, it must be taken into account that the data in the public domain provided by governmental or supranational agencies present a lack of homogeneity and reliability.

Reporting healthcare professionals should use the Aefi protocol (Adverse Events Following Immunization), which helps rank potential adverse reactions by relevance, but such a tool it is not always usedso much so that Aifa inEighth rcontribution on the surveillance of Covid-19 vaccines indicates that of the 555 cases reported in Italy only 396 had been evaluated with Aefi. The same agency reports in the Covid-19 vaccine safety annual report 12/27/2020 – 12/26/2021 that there are 22 cases of death “correlated” to the vaccine, mostly referring to elderly subjects with a compromised clinical picture.

Taking these limitations into account, starting from public data on young Europeans between 10 and 19 years old (article not yet subjected to peer review), according to our calculations from the beginning of the pandemic until July 2021 we have estimated 1.5 deaths, 4 , 8 intensive care units and 82.3 hospitalizations for adverse reactions following vaccine per million doses (over five million administrations), while the events attributed to Covid-19, among the cases diagnosed as positive for the disease, were respectively 1 , 8 deaths, 7.9 intensive care and 237.6 hospitalizations. For the myocarditis the risk following vaccination could be estimated at 28.7 per million complete vaccinations. The cases of myocarditis attributed to the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine would be 31 per million on average, greater in males (53) than females (10), while 12 cases per million, all males, would be attributed to Moderna.

An Israeli population study conducted on the entire vaccinated population showed that even for the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine (about 5.4 million doses) the risk of myocarditis it mainly concerns the male population (130 cases per million among male subjects vs ten cases among female subjects) and is maximum on the occasion of the administration of the second dose (150 cases per million among males).

A Norwegian study conducted on a large sample of 4.9 million people belonging to all age groups has shown that for the population under 40 there is a greater risk of myocarditis for the vaccinated; in particular Moderna has a worse cardiological risk profile than Pfizer. The relative risk (RR) adjusted for sex and age for subjects between 12 and 39 years of the Pfizer vaccine vs no vaccine is 1.48 (95% CI: 0.74 – 2.98) while the relative risk is 5.24 for Moderna vs no vaccine ( 95% CI: 2.47 – 11.12), thus indicating a risk increased fivefold.

All population studies express incidences of adverse events that are double or triple compared to the same magnitudes estimated from public data, suggesting great caution in their use for epidemiological studies. In conclusion, Moderna is confirmed to be inadequate for the younger population, due to the higher risk of myocarditis, which even if resolved could generate permanent tissue damage and may require multi-year follow-up. It is for this reason that in different countries not recommended under 30. Despite this in Italy in the week of March 13-19, 2022, the Moderna vaccine still made up 26.8% of the vaccines administered to young people aged 12-39 (data provided by the extraordinary Commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency).

The results presented refer to epidemic contexts of single nations dominated by the original strain of the virus and by the delta variant. The emergence of new variants requires continuous updates.