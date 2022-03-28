Covid vaccines, Bassetti: “Sputnik and AstraZeneca declassified too soon”

On anti-Covid vaccines “we experienced a phase, let’s say the first until June-July 2021, which in Italy was governed by the belly and not by the head. Most of the decisions that were made by the CTS followed satisfaction of opinion and the fact that Sputnik was a good vaccine was shown by the first published data, after which Argentine data today tells us that it protects against severe event. Viral-vector vaccines, such as AstraZeneca and Sputnik, were declassified too soon, perhaps even in the face of US-influenced information. Let’s not make these mistakes anymore, the scientific world must not be influenced by public opinion. “So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, returning to the Argentine study published in ‘Lancet’ which verified that the Russian Sputnik vaccine protects against death like other Covid vaccines.

Bassetti recalls, however, that there was also some problem on Sputnik that perhaps influenced his judgment. “We know that rare episodes of reactivation of the chimpanzee adenovirus on immunosuppressed people have been recorded on the Russian vaccine,” recalls the infectious specialist.