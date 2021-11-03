Covid vaccines, help from the founding of Bill and Melinda Gates to the Lazio company ReiThera forgotten by the Italian government

ReiThera, a biotech company from Lazio, received 1.4 million euros from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as funding for the development of second generation anti Covid vaccines, effective against the variants of the virus identified so far. “We are thrilled – he said in a statement Stefano Colloca, co-founder of ReiThera – that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has decided to invest in ReiThera’s technology. The project will allow us to access their network of highly experienced scientific collaborators by exploiting the potential of our new technology of the GRAd vector for the development of necessary vaccines both for the new variants of Covid-19 and for HIV, which could have a very positive impact on the lives of people in low- and middle-income countries ”.

ReiThera has already developed a Covid19 vaccine candidate that has reached stage 2. The vaccine is based on the same technology used by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson to which, however, the mRna used by Pfizer and Moderna. The funding from the Gates Foundation is important above all in view of a reawakening of interest in society by the Ministry of Economic Development, from which ReiThera is still waiting for an answer on the 80 million euros of possible financing. Alone the 1.4 million euros received today is not enough to move to phase 3. Last spring, the Court of Auditors had stopped public funding for the Lazio company, not considering them to comply with public interests. The funding to ReiThera compares with the much more substantial figures received from other biotech companies. The example of the German is valid BioNtech, where the vaccine marketed by Pfizer was developed, which it received over 400 million euros from the German government alone.

There Bill & Melinda Gates Foudation is one of Covax’s first private lenders, the program coordinated by the UN charged with ensuring vaccination coverage in low-income countries. For the immunization against Covid, the Foundation has paid 150 million dollars which bring to over 4 billion dollars (3.4 billion euros) the funds donated to Gavi, a structure that also manages the Covax program.