Covid, Valneva’s announcement: “Antibodies induced by three doses of our vaccine candidate neutralize Omicron”

“The antibodies induced by three doses of the candidate inactivated Valneva vaccine (VLA2001) neutralize the “Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2”. The announcement of the company Valneva comes with the dissemination of the results of a small preliminary laboratory study with which the neutralization capacity of the anti-Covid vaccine against the B.1.1.529 mutant was measured. Sera from 30 people enrolled in the phase 1/2 vaccine study were used for a test based on the use of pseudoviruses (non-infectious because they do not contain genetic material, ed). 100% had neutralizing antibodies against the original virus and against the Delta variant and 87% against the Omicron variant. The mean reduction in neutralization compared to the ancestral virus was 2.7 times for Delta and 16.7 times for Omicron. “We are extremely satisfied with these results – commented Juan Carlos Jaramillo, Chief medical fficer of Valneva – They confirm the broad spectrum protection potential of our vaccine and its ability to address the variants of concern currently in circulation. Valneva remains fully committed to bringing VLA2001 to the people who need it as soon as possible ”.

The company explains that it is continuing to “provide data to the European Medicines Agency Ema” (which started the evaluation of the vaccine candidate on 2 December last), the UK regulatory body and other authorities as part of the review process. keep it going. And it continues to “expect to complete these requests in time to receive potential regulatory approvals in the first quarter of 2022”. Finally, Valneva recalls the commitments made and the agreement signed with the European Commission to supply up to 60 million doses of VLA2001 in two years, of which 24.3 million in 2022. If there is EMA clearance, delivery of the vaccine to Europe is expected to begin in April 2022. The attenuated virus vaccines developed in China did not shine in terms of effectiveness and the Belgian one conceived and developed with the same technique by Valneva, with which the European Union has signed a contract, has not proved capable of improving the performance of other vaccines in the British heterologous vaccination study. Reason why London had concluded the contract signed with the company that had rejected the accusation and claimed that the compound was better than that of Oxford-Astrazeneca.

Unlike those hitherto authorized, the new vaccine is based on vaccine contains S.ars-CoV-2 inactivated (killed), which therefore cannot cause the disease. In addition, it also contains two “adjuvants”, alum and CpG 1018, substances that the company says help strengthen the immune response to the vaccine. The decision of EMA’s Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP) to initiate the rcontinuous review of VLA2001 “Is based on the preliminary results of laboratory studies and early clinical trials in adults. These studies suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies that target Sars-CoV-2, and may help protect against the disease, ”the agency explained in a December statement. The review continues, or rolling review, is a regulatory tool EMA uses to speed up the evaluation of a promising drug or vaccine during a health emergency by studying data as it becomes available. If approved, that of the French company would be the first inactivated virus vaccine to be given the green light in Europe. The European Commission has secured the purchase of 60 million doses by 2023.