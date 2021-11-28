Covid variant: what is the meaning of Omicron and why two letters of the Greek alphabet were skipped.

To rename the Covid-19 variants and avoid stigmatizing the nations where they were first detected, WHO (World Health Organization) decided last May to use the letters of the Greek alphabet.

The choice concerns the variants of greater interest and the variants of second level interest. The previously defined British mutation B.1.1.7 became Alpha; the B.1.351 discovered for the first time in South Africa became Beta, the Brazilian P.1 was renamed Gamma. The so-called Indian variant B.1.617 is subdivided into sub-lineages, of which the variant of interest B.1.617.2 has been named Delta. And so on. “They will not replace the existing scientific names, but are intended to aid in public discussion,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical manager for Covid-19.

The new variant identified in recent days in South Africa, being the thirteenth to which a letter of the Greek alphabet should have been assigned, should have been called “Nu”. But, according to the Telegraph journalist Paul Nuki, who cites anonymous WHO sources, the UN organization has decided to skip this letter because in the Greek pronunciation (nothing) could be confused with the English word “new”. Eventually, however, the strain identified with the initials SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 the fifteenth letter of the alphabet, “Omicron”, was instead assigned, skipping two of them: “Nu” and “Xi”. The reasons? They didn’t want to get confused, but above all they didn’t want to offend anyone.

According to international media, in fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to jump the letter of the Greek alphabet Xi, identical to the transliterated surname of Chinese President Xi Jinping, to go to the next one, Omicron precisely. Officially, in fact, the Xi “was skipped to avoid stigmatizing a region,” says Nuki. The region in question is not mentioned, but it is easy to identify it with China, given that the letter coincides precisely with the surname of its president.

The first to react controversially to this decision was the American Republican Senator Ted Cruz: “If the WHO is so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party – he tweeted – how can we think they will denounce (the Chinese) the next time they try to cover a catastrophic global pandemic? “.

