Covid, variant Xe, a subtype of Omicron, now circulates

Listen to the audio version of the article

The discovery in the United Kingdom of a (perhaps) more transmissible coronavirus strain pushes to tighten the focus on the evolution of the virus and the potentially connected risks, even if the health authorities currently exclude reasons for alert. “It is still too early to understand if and how much we should worry about the Xe variant of SARS-CoV-2”, a recombinant mutation of Omicron 1 and 2, reports Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University and advisor to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.

The peak recorded in England

All restrictions were overtaken by London at the beginning of the year, including the legal obligation to self-isolate in case of positivity and the need to wear masks in public places. Cases began to increase towards the beginning of last month and by the end of the week of March 26, one in 13 people were believed to be positive for the virus, the highest figure since the outbreak of the pandemic. Although the level of hospitalizations is well below the previous peaks recorded in 2020 and 2021, companies are also reporting interruptions in some services. Problems for travelers to Britain heading overseas for canceled flights and rail services across the Channel hit by severe delays. Airlines are in fact suffering from staff shortages linked to the new wave of coronavirus infections.

From WHO still ascribed to the Omicron family

The variant Xe of SARS-CoV-2, a recombinant mutation of Ba.1 and Ba.2, was first detected in the UK on January 19, and since then over 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed as corresponding to the new mutant. Initial estimates indicate a possible “growth rate advantage of about 10% over Ba.2, but this data requires further confirmation,” according to the World Health Organization in the latest update on global trends. Although it is therefore assumed a 10% more contagiousness for Xe compared to Omicron 2, the WHO specifies that, “until significant differences are reported in the transmissibility” of the mutant and in the characteristics of the disease it causes, “including severity”, Xe will be considered a variant belonging to the Omicron “family”.

In Italy very few cases of imports

“Nothing is known, so it’s too early to make predictions.” Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian Society of Virology, reports that “in Italy at the moment very few cases have been reported, probably of imports”. And «also on the possibility that it is 10% more contagious than Omicron 2 I say that it is too early to venture hypotheses: at the moment let’s focus on the Omicron 2 variant, which is the most widespread. Let’s not worry about something that may not turn out to be a serious problem. Let’s wait”.