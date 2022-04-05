Covid, variant Xe appears: and it is more contagious than Omicron 2. What we know so far

Not even the time to archive Omicron 2 that a new variant arrives, according to the first studies even more contagious than the previous ones. There variant Xe of Sars-CoV-2, recombinant mutation of Omicron 1 and Omicron 2 (BA.1 and BA.2), was taken over for the first time in the UK last January 19, and have been ever since over 600 sequences reported and confirmed “as corresponding to the new mutant. The first estimates indicate” for this ‘mix variant’ a possible “growth rate advantage of about 10% over BA.2, but this data requires further confirmation”. This was explained by the World Health Organization, in the latest widespread update on the global trend of Covid-19.

Although we therefore assume a 10% more infectiousness for Xe with respect to Omicron 2, WHO specifies that, until “significant differences in transmissibility” of the mutant “and in the characteristics of the disease” it causes, “including severity”, are reported, Xe will be considered a variant belonging to the Omicron ‘family’ . The UN health agency will continue to monitor this and other mutations of the pandemic coronavirus.