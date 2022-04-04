Covid, variant Xe appears: what it is, symptoms and contagiousness. Pregliasco: “Easter test bench”

Covid changes again e a new variant of the Omicron family appears. This was stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), which in its weekly update on the variants considers the Xe the result of a recombination of the two main subtypes of Omicron, BA.1-BA.2. “XE belongs to the Omicron variant until such time as significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, are reported, “writes WHO. The Xe, at present, would have the status of an Omicron subtypenext to, BA.1-BA.2from which it was formed, and to BA.3, which circulates much less than the first two.

Contagiousness

The presence of the new subtype Xe, writes the WHO, was reported in Great Britain on January 19when they were observed over 600 sequences. The first estimates, he continues, the WHO indicate that the Xe seems to be about 10% more contagious than the BA.2, “however – he adds – this data requires further confirmation”. The first estimates, the WHO has always made known, indicate that the variant Xe appears to be about 10% more contagious than BA.2, “however – he added – this data requires further confirmation”.

Disease and vaccine

Still little information about the characteristics of the disease, from symptoms to consequences up to the vaccine. “There is not enough evidence so far to draw conclusions about the transmissibility, severity or efficacy of the vaccine, “explained the professor Susan Hopkinsmedical consultant of the UK Health Security Agency (Ukhsca), an agency that is monitoring the varinate.

Other variations

Recombinants XD and XF have also been recently discovered, both born from a combined infection of the Omicron variant and the Delta variant. To date, 38 cases of XF have been discovered in the UK, but since February they are no longer detected. Not surprisingly, given that recombinant variants often go extinct quickly, without becoming variants of concern (VoC) classified by the World Health Organization (WHO), like the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron. On the other hand, 49 cases of XD have been recorded worldwide, most of them in France.

Pregliasco: “Easter test bench”

“Easter will be a test case for a potential moment of risk. There is a risk, you have to be careful. ”This was stated by Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director IRCSS Galeazzi of Milanon Rai Radio1, guest of A Sheep Day. “Currently – notes the expert – there is a new sub-variant around, the XE, combination of Omicron 1 and 2. So far they have been identified about 700 cases of XE in Great Britainwhich is even more contagious than the previous ones “. Today, he continued,” there are those who do not report the positivity in order not to do the quarantine, for this reason the contagion data are at least double of those identified, so there will be about 150 thousand positives in the country”.