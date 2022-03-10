Covid Veneto 10 March 2022, 4,613 new infections. Zaia live: “The virus is there”

Marghera (Venice), 10 March 2022 – “The virus exists, it circulates but does not hospitalize, this country must pass to the endemic phase of the virus”, he says Luca Zaia in the live broadcast scheduled for today 10 March at 12.30 from the Marghera headquarters of the Regional Civil Protection. Rt at 0.90%, intensive at 4%, the medical area at 8%

“There are 4,613 Coronavirus positives in Veneto in the last 24 hours. 49,924 currently in isolation, total hospitalized 904 (-47), 833 in non-critical area (-51), 71 in intensive care (+4), 7 deaths since yesterday”.

Ukraine emergency

Two thousand five hundred registered refugees, the number changes from hour to hour, the province that received the most Treviso 780. Venice 450 follows. 2306 tampons of which 47 with positive results (2%), strong increase in flows: 500 more people per day there will always be more. “We are preparing for the worst”, underlines Zaia, thanks to the great heart of the Venetians, to date donations for the Ukraine emergency have reached 291 million euros

The Covid-19 situation in Veneto joins the refugee emergency fleeing Ukraine, says the president of the Region, Luca Zaia in the live broadcast scheduled for today 10 March at 12.30 from the Marghera headquarters of the Regional Civil Protection. The infections in Veneto after the jump of 8 March with more than 5000 positive cases returned yesterday 9 March below 4000.

The pandemic is in a waning phase “but it has not disappeared”, the president of the Zaia Region said this morning, speaking at the CISL regional congress. “We’ve had a little resurgence. We hope they are the ups and downs of a waning phase. Thanks to the fact that 89.4% of the Venetians are vaccinated hospitalizations tend to zero “, said Zaia, then urging caution:” We must not sleep peacefully, the numbers drop but attention must remain high “.

Gimbe data: cases on the rise (+ 2%) in the last week

The new Covid cases in Veneto again increase, + 2% week 2-8 March, while there is an improvement in performance for currently positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants (1009). The analysis of the Gimbe Foundation highlights this. In the region they result the beds are below the saturation threshold in the medical area (8.2%) and in intensive care (3.7%) occupied by Covid patients.

The province of Venice is the one with the greatest increase of cases currently positive per 100,000 inhabitants, 632 (+ 7.9% compared to the previous week).

On the vaccination front, the Gimbe report continues, the population completing the cycle is 82.7% (Italian average 83.6%) plus a further 1.4% (Italian average 1.9%) with the first dose only. The third dose vaccination coverage rate is 82.4% (Italy average 82.8%).

Four Ukrainian children with cancer from the city of Kharkiv arrived at the Verona Hospital

Padua Hospital: “The curve is stabilizing but does not go down”

“The curve is stabilizing”, says the general manager of the Padua hospital, Giuseppe Dal Ben referring to the data of the Covid bulletin of 9 March. “The curve goes down but in a less pronounced way than we would like – he said – Currently in Padua there are 8,784 positives (-140 compared to 2 March), in Veneto they are 49,134 (-2,043 compared to 2 March). The descent of the curve is over but we do not find a correspondence in the need for hospitalization “.

The infection rate for Veneto has gone from 407 to 523.32 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants, for Padua from 530 to 583.20. In the last seven days, 2,781 have accessed the emergency room and of these 222 have passed from the Covid area for a suspected positivity: 60 adults and 13 children were infected. “At the moment we have 67 hospitalized – continued Dal Ben – 47 in the medical area, 4 in intensive care (2 not vaccinated), 14 in sub-intensive care and 2 in pediatrics. return to normal activity the resuscitation of Sant’Antonio. Of the 67 hospitalized, 25 are those we call “covid by chance”, discovered positive in the emergency room “.