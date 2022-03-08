Covid: Veneto, +1,567 infections, vaccines almost stopped – Veneto

(ANSA) – VENICE, 07 MAR – The number of new Covid infections in Veneto in the 24 hours falls below 2,000. Today’s bulletin reports 1,567 new positives, out of a total of 15,575 swabs (10%). The incidence is 495 new positives per 100,000 inhabitants, the Rt (transmissibility index) drops to 0.80%. There are 7 deaths, for a total of 13,907 victims since the beginning of the epidemic. The total infected rose to 1,353,537.

Little significant changes on the hospital data front: hospitalizations in the medical area return to a little increase, 907 (+12), while those in intensive care units decrease 82 (-3).

Collapse instead of the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Yesterday only 1,998 administrations were made, and of these just 121 first doses. The percentages of vaccination coverage thus remain stable: 64.5% for those who received the third dose, and 32.7% for children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose. (HANDLE).

