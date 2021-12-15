Covid, Veneto is preparing to suspend interventions involving the use of intensive care: the circular to hospitals

The Veneto will suspend, where necessary, all surgical activities that involve a subsequent hospitalization in intensive care. He made it known Luciano Flor, Director General of Health of the Veneto region. With this initiative, which concerns all the hospitals in the Region, the daily and weekly medical intervention activities are interrupted. The decision was made, according to Flor, to temporarily recover personnel to be assigned to vaccinations, swabs and tracking Covid. The Directorate-General for Health of the Veneto region sent a circular to all the hospitals and the Ulss. Already on November 30, the president Luca Zaia he had talked about the need to reduce the benefits that did not concern Covid patients to ease the pressure on the structures.

Meanwhile, today the Veneto has registered a new peak of infections from Covid, with over 4 thousand new positives, to be exact they are 4,088 new infections, among which Vicenza stands out, with 930 cases. The number of deaths has also significantly increased, in fact, in the last 24 hours there have been 19 victims. The total number of positives since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 558,205, while that of deaths to 12,084. Veneto citizens in isolation break through the threshold of fifty thousand: they are 52,020. And, there are a total of 1,139 Covid patients in hospitals in the Veneto: 997 are those hospitalized in a non-critical area, with an increase of 81 cases, while in intensive care today there are 142 patients. In addition to the growing cases, however, it is recorded the rush to bookings for vaccinating children aged 5-11, which could help to increase the protection of the population, also in view of the entry of the region into the yellow zone from next week.