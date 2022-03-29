Covid: Veneto, leap of infections, almost 10 thousand in 24 hours – Veneto

(ANSA) – VENICE, MARCH 29 – The Covid bulletin in Veneto returns to close to the quota of 10,000 new infections in just 24 hours. There are exactly 9,640 more cases than yesterday, a figure probably ‘inflated’ by the results of the swabs not processed on Sunday, which as always had led to a much lower figure (1.985) yesterday, Monday. The victims are 16. The regional bulletin thus updates the number of infected people since the beginning of the epidemic to 1,475,108, and to 14,126 that of deaths. The number of people currently positive and in isolation is also growing, 76,482 (+ 1,061). There is a small jump in hospital admissions, because the beds in the medical area occupied by Covid patients rise to 793 (+ 47), while those in intensive care remain almost unchanged, 56 (-1).



The data of the vaccination campaign remain very low: yesterday there were just 2,690 administrations, of which 116 first doses. (HANDLE).

