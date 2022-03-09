Covid Veneto, March 8 bulletin, infections above 5000. Zaia: “Let’s hope it’s not a recovery”

Venice, 8 March 2022 – They’re back above 5000 the positives coronavirus, to be precise they are 5,263 the new cases reported today 8 March in the daily bulletin on the progress of the pandemic, yesterday were 1,567 (here the bulletin of 7 March)

There are 16 deaths, for a total of 13,923 victims since the beginning of the health emergency. The total infected registered in the region are 1,358,900, of which 49,250 are the current positives.

The variations on the front of the hospital data: hospitalizations in the medical area return to a little increase, 913 (+6), while those in intensive care units decrease 73 (-9).

Learn more: Green pass, what can happen on March 31st

Zaia: “Let’s hope it’s not a resumption of infections”

“We hope that there will not be a resumption of infections”. Like this Luca Zaia, president of Veneto, reflecting – on Radio Cortina, this morning 8 March – on the resumption of hospital admissions in the province of Belluno. “As long as we have a part of the population that says that the virus does not exist. That it is a flu. And that will soon say that the almost 14 thousand dead they are … dead of fright, it is not really the case to consider themselves ‘all free’. The virus is still there. Is that 5% of every 100 cases lead to hospitalwith someone who ends up in intensive care and unfortunately dies, “he concludes.

Vaccination campaign

The progress of the vaccination campaign in Veneto remains slow, with 3,220 administrations carried out yesterday 7 March, mainly driven by third doses (2,782).

The contagion map

A leap of the new infections from Covid 19 after the collapse of the weekend, the detail from the Venetian provinces. Today’s bulletin signal in the Metropolitan city of Venice 1.114 new cases of coronavirus positivity, a few more in the basin of Padua where they rise to 1.119 the new cases. I’m 860 the positives of the last 24 hours recorded a Trevisowhile they are 847 in Vicenza. Always in the last 24 hours a Verona They were 795 swabs tested positive, a Belluno 158 it’s at Rovigo 196.