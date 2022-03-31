Covid Veneto, today’s bulletin, Thursday 31 March 2022. 7,720 new infections and 12 victims in the last 24 hours. And the hospitalizations are growing. Gimbe data: the situation gets worse

Covid in Veneto, today’s bulletin , Thursday 31 March 2022. There are 7,720 new infections recorded in today’s report from the Veneto Region, in total the number of positives since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,490,702, the currently positives are 81,073 ivence. There are 12 Coronavirus victims in the last 24 hours.

Contagions in the provinces of Veneto

The province with the greatest number of new infections today is that of Paduawith 1,826 cases, follows Vicenza with 1.433, and Venice with 1,420 cases. TO Treviso 1,214 new positives ea were found Verona 1.113. TO Rovigo 353 new infections were reported ea Belluno 248.

Hospital admissions

The figure for hospital admissions is growing, with 825 in the medical area (+14) and 61 (-1) in intensive care.

Gimbe data: situation worsens in Veneto

The Covid situation highlights a worsening in Veneto in the last week. According to the observatory of the Gimbe Foundation, between 23 and 29 March the currently positive cases rose to 1,568 per 100,000 inhabitants, and new infections grew by 11.6% compared to the previous week. The number of beds in the medical area (8.8%) and in intensive care (2.7%) occupied by Covid patients remain below the saturation threshold. The population that has completed the vaccination cycle, Gimbe points out, is 83% (Italy average 83.9%) to which add a further 1.2% (Italy average 1.7%) with the first dose only; the third dose vaccination coverage rate is 82.8% (Italy average 83.2%).