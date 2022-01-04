Covid, ventilation and air quality in classrooms: the key is CO2 monitoring. The results of an experiment

There has been a debate on the issue of classroom ventilation and air quality since the first months of the pandemic. And if on the scientific front there are those who push for a mechanized solution and others for a natural opening of the windows.

As highlighted on other occasions, an important parameter for monitoring air quality is that of Co2 and also the search for Alessandro Zivelonghi, nuclear engineer and lecturer who is part of the IdeaScuola national committee, in collaboration with an Italian company specializing in IoT technologies, has taken this parameter into consideration.

The research was carried out in some classrooms of a school in the province of Verona in the period between November and December and consists of a monitoring system, specifically designed for school and university classrooms, which measures the concentration of CO2 in the classrooms and to manage, as well as the opening of windows also future mechanical ventilation systems, its strong point.

“As claimed by the most recent scientific publications“Says Zivelonghi, author of international publications on the subject and PhD at the prestigious German Max-Planck-Institut,”the measurement of the CO2 concentration in a classroom is very useful, together with the monitoring of other parameters, to evaluate in real time what is the actual level of air exchange and the associated risk of indirect contagion (by aerosolization of the viral load ) to which teachers and students are exposed during classes”.

The project Aulasicura, explains the engineer, is an advanced monitoring system based on the latest IoT technologies and a network of wireless CO2 sensors (one or two for each classroom) connected to each other by means of the LoRaWAN protocol which has the advantage of not overloading the already problems with school Wi-Fi networks.

As anticipated, the system can be configured both to control a controlled mechanical ventilation system (VMC), a possibility that is currently precluded in the vast majority of Italian schools, and for guided “interactive” requests for opening windows to occupants in buildings. existing.

The experimentation by Zivelonghi focused precisely on natural ventilation which is variable based on various factors, including random ones, but it is precisely through the on-site and continuous measurement of CO2 and other parameters, combined with the analysis by means of advanced algorithms, too of artificial intelligence, which is able to take into account this variability.

And the engineer who conducted the experiment relies precisely oninteractivity in the system classroom, by means of not only visual but also acoustic signals in real time, the occupants become more aware of the levels of risk and, above all, of the countermeasures they are called upon to implement.

“In the frenzy of everyday school life and in particular now in the cold season, the ventilation of the classrooms is often not performed correctly and, as confirmed by the surveys carried out, it proves to be insufficient, causing the CO2 concentration thresholds recommended by the experts of international organizations such as the SAGE and the ASHRAE. This experimentation clearly showed that through an interactive signaling system the opening of the windows is carried out with much greater punctuality and rigor and this considerably lowers the average levels of CO2 and risk. The results were truly significant, ”Confirms the principal Michele Bragantini of the IC “Leonardo da Vinci” of Bussolengo, which continues: “monitoring for a few weeks at the same time other standard comparison classrooms in the same climatic conditions but without signals, it was shown with the controlled and marked openings of the windows alone a lowering of about 40% of the average levels of CO2 for a typical class of 23 students (yes see the graph below NdA). However, with a not always optimal level of thermal comfort due to the stiffening of winter temperatures, on which there is certainly room for improvement, for example by integrating intelligent management of the heating system.“

“We certainly want to involve other schools for the continuation of the experimentation. To finance these advanced technologies, however, synergy is needed with the institutions but also with the local authorities that manage school buildings. They are the ultimate recipients of the PNRR resources: a common vision is needed that points to the technological avant-garde on such an important issue“Zivelonghi glosses” at stake is not only the possibility of improving covid safety in schools, but also the health and well-being of our students beyond the pandemic emergency, as demonstrated by authoritative scientific studies on air quality and levels of concentration and performance of the students, published well before the outbreak of the pandemic emergency.“

Covid, infections increase. What measures for the school? SIMA: “Fundamental ventilation. Measure the CO2 levels in the classrooms. FFP2 masks free for teachers and students ” [INTERVISTA]