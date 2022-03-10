Covid: very high virus circulation, 7-10 days to understand if it is a new wave or a rebound

Milan – The Covid infection curve in recent days it has registered a slight increase in some regions and is accompanied by the circulation in Italy of three new ones subgroups of the Omicron variant, but the number of cases is not reflected in the hospitalizations which continue to decline. Data that lead to the hypothesis of a relaxation of some restrictive measures in the coming weeks. “The data show that the circulation of the virus is still very high: almost 40,000 new cases a day, over 1 million positives and a positive rate of swabs of 11.4%. 7-10 days to understand if the rise of the curve coincides with the beginning of a new wavewith subsequent impact on hospitals, or is it simply a simple rebound “said the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta. “In the meantime – he continues – regardless of the expiry of the state of emergency, it is pure folly to think of abandon the use of masks indoorsessential to contain the transmission of the infection as much as possible, also given the limited effectiveness of the vaccine in reducing the risk of infection “.

In the meantime, the vaccination campaign. On the vaccination front, “considering that a large slice of the population is susceptible to contagion – he adds – the administration of the primary cycle to 4.67 million people and the booster to 2.8 million, in particular to the over 50s, remains a priority. high risk of serious illness “. In Italy 37.9 million were administered third doses of anti-Covid vaccine, with a weekly average of 48,768 per day, as of March 9 (6.00 am). Of the 7,882,087 people who have not yet received the booster dose, more than 2.8 million they could receive it right away, while the more than 4.5 million healed for less than 4 months are not candidates to receive it immediately. To detect it is the new monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation. Based on the official audience of 45.8 million, the national coverage rate for third doses is 83% with clear regional differences: from 77% in Sicily to 86.7% in Valle D’Aosta.

As for the situation for the unvaccinated, as of March 9 there are 7 million people who have not received even a dose of the vaccine, of which 2.34 million recovered from Covid-19 for less than 180 days and therefore temporarily protected: currently vaccinable people are therefore approximately 4.67 million, “a figure that does not take into account the exemptions of which the exact number is not known “, it is read. In the 5-11 year range, 2,373,493 doses were administered. In detail, 1,362,161 have received at least one dose (of which almost 1.2 million have completed the vaccination cycle), with a national coverage rate of 37.1% but with clear regional differences, ranging from 20 , 1% of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano to 53.5% of Puglia.

In the week from 2 to 8 March it is recorded a further decline in new vaccinates against Covid-19: they were 29,474 compared to 39,036 the previous week, or -24.5%. Of these, 17.9% is represented by the 5-11 bracket: 5,290, a number halved compared to the previous week (-50.1%). Although the obligation to vaccinate and the obligation of a reinforced Green pass in the workplaceamong the over 50s, the number of new vaccinated people drops again, reaching 9,682, with -11.5% compared to the previous week.

The vaccination obligation for those over 50 will remain at least until June 15th. “The vaccination obligation, which we have taken on the responsibility to impose, will remain until June 15. I believe it is reasonable to evaluate the opportunity to anticipate the unvaccinated over 50s return to work. This would be possible by allowing this category of workers to use the basic green certificate instead of the reinforced one, that is by presenting the negative result of a swab, performed every two days at his own expense ” said the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa.

In recent weeks the first Novavax doses have also arrived in Italy. “I had foreseen the possible failure of Novavax while others thought it could convince the doubters, today we know that they are about 12 thousand doses administered in ten 10 days, numbers that are a drop in the bucket of 7 million who still have to vaccinate. This vaccine did not break through the no-vax front that did not want those with mRna “said Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious diseases clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, comments to Adnkronos the data of the latest report from the Gimbe Foundation which has highlighted how “since February 28, 11,595 doses of Novavax vaccine have been administered, of which 59.2% in people over 50, most of them of working age”.

According to Bassetti: “The problem is not the type of vaccine we use but a cultural one, there has been a strong attack on vaccines with an ideological attitude of a small part of Italians. So – he adds – alsoand if we keep the current obligations, or the green pass for the next few years, however, these people will not be convinced. Unfortunately, we should come to a coexistence. Don’t you want to get vaccinated? Worse for you, you know what you’re getting into. We have 90% of Italians and in addition there are the recovered “.