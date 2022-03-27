Covid, Visco: “Over 100 million people will return to extreme poverty”

Listen to the audio version of the article

With the pandemic we must also evaluate “the repercussions of a psychological and social nature”, effects that can “also have implications on the economy”. “Globally”, the state of things determined by the Covid-19 emergency “can have effects on the level of extreme poverty”, so much so that it is estimated that “over 100 million people will return to a state of extreme poverty”. This was said by the governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, speaking on “Economy and Society in the Cloud – Inequalities and democracy. What future for a democratic capitalism? ”, Organized by the publishing house Il Mulino and Eur Culture in Rome.

“In Italy the distribution of income has worsened a little between 1980 and today. The crucial issue of our country concerns the stagnation of growth ”, added Visco. “In 2019, per capita GDP stood at levels close to those of the beginning of the millennium, and the level of families with income and consumption levels below the conventional poverty thresholds has grown”.

Slowdown in progress and green transition

Referring instead to the geopolitical scenario caused by the war in Ukraine, Visco recalled the “risk of a sudden slowdown” in the dynamics of interdependence of globalization, as well as the “risk of accentuated regionalization, lower productive investments and uncertainties for future demand”. In times like these, attention shifts “to issues such as energy security, gas supply, diversification of energy sources, raw materials”, and these “are new challenges that overlap the green transition making it more hard”.

“It is difficult to predict the future of the transformations underway”, Visco then observed, convinced however that “development must be inextricably linked to the ability to tie together” all the new aspects.

In another passage, the Governor of the Bank of Italy explained that “between the pandemic, the spread of new technologies, the shortening of global value chains, all characteristics of the years of the pandemic,“ the progress of the last decade will only slow down ”. For this not to happen, “it is necessary that there be institutional intervention and coordination also at the level of relevant international cooperation”.