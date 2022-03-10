Covid, visits from relatives to the hospital return from today

Small steps towards the return to normalcy. Between gestures of great sentimental value up to small pleasures, from today, in a progressive manner, Italy will begin to emerge from the Covid emergency. Here are all the new features.

VISITS TO THE HOSPITAL From today, after more than two years, it will be possible to return to visit relatives hospitalized. To do this, it will be necessary to wear the Ffp2 mask and have the super green pass (three doses of vaccine or a negative swab, to be carried out in the previous 48 hours, in the case of only two doses or healing that took place less than six months). «It will be a day to remember for many patients and their families, visits will be possible for at least 45 minutes. The affection and closeness of loved ones are fundamental for the recovery process, ”explained the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa.

THE MEASUREMENTS FROM APRIL With the end of the state of emergency, several restrictions will gradually be relaxed. Undersecretary Costa anticipated that from 1 April the green pass will no longer be necessary in outdoor commercial activities, while it could also be abolished indoors from 1 May.

As regards the obligation to wear a mask indoors, a gradual loosening will be considered. “In the next few days, however – explained Costa – the government will draw up a time schedule on the gradual reopening, which will start from the beginning of April and should lead us to a summer without restrictions”.

EAT AT THE CINEMA

From today it will also be possible to consume snacks, popcorn and drinks in cinemas, theaters and entertainment venues and live music. The stop was triggered at Christmas, with the new wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant.

